Lancaster runs past Vasquez

ACTON — The Lancaster football team had a joy on the sidelines on Friday night at Vasquez High that had been building for three seasons.
The Eagles entered the nonleague game with a 17-game losing streak against a Vasquez team that had not played in nearly two years.
Lancaster scored on the opening drive and 21 points in both the first and second quarters to cruise to a 59-12 victory over Vasquez.
“We came out and played as a team,” Lancaster junior quarterback Cedric Samarion said. “We were able to execute what we put into practice and it showed.
“It feels great. Everything we’ve been working for finally came together. I feel that in practice, we’re acting as a team more instead of as individuals and I think that really helped us. We played as a team instead of as individuals.”
Lancaster (1-2) lost its first two games to open the season, all five spring games and went winless in 2019. The Eagles last win, 34-12 against Eastside, was on Oct. 19, 2018.
After Vasquez tied the game at 6-6 with a touchdown on its first drive, the Eagles took the lead on their third possession, scoring the first of eight unanswered touchdowns.
Lancaster senior Chowlyn Hughes caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from Samarion on the Eagles’ first drive and Hughes scored on a 33-yard run to give the Eagles a 14-6 lead midway through the first quarter.
Samarion completed 9-of-10 pass for 248 yards. His last two passes, at the end of the first half and beginning of the second, were touchdowns for 52 and 40 yards, to sophomore Elijah Thompson and junior Derrick Sterling, respectively. Sterling also had an interception in the second quarter.
Samarion also led the Eagles in rushing with seven carries for 122 yards, with touchdown runs of 8 and 3 yards in the first half.
Lancaster rushed for a total of 256 yards on 19 carries and finished with 519 total yards in offense, 473 in the first half.
Lancaster sophomore Deven Hooper rushed for 82 yards on seven carries with a 50-yard touchdown.
Hughes also rushed for 60 yards on three carries with a 33-yard touchdown.
Hooper scored on an 85-yard punt return in the third quarter and Hughes scored on a 90-yard punt return six minutes later.
The Lancaster defense also combined for four sacks, continuously pressuring Vasquez senior quarterback Gabriel Aguilar.
Aguilar led the Mustangs with 97 yards rushing on 16 carries, including a 35-yard touchdown run in the final play of the game.
Vasquez junior Caleb Goben scored on a 1-yard run on the Mustangs first possession of the game.
Vasquez rushed the ball for 225 total yards on 46 carries.
Vasquez, which did not play during the abbreviated spring season, was playing its first game in nearly two years. It’s last game was on Nov. 1, 2019.
Vasquez was originally scheduled to play Lancaster on Sept. 3, but that game was postponed.
Vasquez was set to open the season against Desert on Aug. 27 and play Rosamond on Friday.
Lancaster played its first two games as scheduled, but lost at Serrano 49-14 and against Yucca Valley 41-6.
Friday’s contest was the last nonleague game for Lancaster before it opens Golden League play against Quartz Hill on Sept. 17.
Vasquez plays two more nonleague games, against Castaic on Sept. 17 and at Fillmore on Sept. 24, before the Mustangs open their first season in the Cross Valley League on Oct. 2 at Big Bear.
The three-team Prep League fell apart after the 2019 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.