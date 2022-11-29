Lancaster rallies for first CIF title

LANCASTER — There was a sense that whichever team possessed the ball last would probably win the game.
Certainly, eight lead changes would suggest that neither Valley Christian, nor Lancaster was able to stop one another on offense.
But, ironically, when there needed to be a stop, it was the Eagles that got it in the end.
And, all it needed to do was recover the onside kick attempt by the Defenders and they would be CIF champions.
It did.
It wasn’t without several close calls, scares, oohs, and awes, but in the end, Lancaster won its first ever CIF-Southern Section football championship with a thrilling 44-42 victory over Valley Christian (Cerritos), Saturday night, in the Division 12 title game at Lancaster High School.
The Eagles were the only top-seeded team to win a Southern Section title in all 14 Divisions.
“This was such an exciting game,” Eagles first-year head coach Brandon Rivers said. “Those guys (Valley Christian) over there never gave up, but we made big time plays in the big moments. We knew it was going to be a close game. That’s a good football team over there.”
With the victory, the Eagles (9-5) matched their school record for wins in a season (nine) and went from a program that hadn’t had a winning season in 14 consecutive years, to a CIF championship.
“It’s surreal,” Rivers said. “You coach for several different reasons, but you can only dream about moments like this. To see all the hard work pay off; it’s a wonderful feeling.”
Lancaster finally got the stop it needed on defense and grabbed a 44-36 lead early in the fourth quarter, after Ashton Mitchell scored from five yards out. Mitchell, who rushed for a game-high 198 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns, got better and better as the game went along. During that drive, in which the Eagles took the lead, Mitchell carried the ball six times for 80 yards, amassing huge chunks of real estate against a fatigued defensive line.
The top-seeded Eagles big offensive line won the war of attrition against the smaller defensive line of the second-seeded Defenders (6-8).
Things got really interesting in the remainder of the quarter for both teams. Leading 44-36, the Eagles forced a punt by Valley Christian. Lancaster, however, made an egregious mistake on the coverage as the ball hit an Eagles player, which was scooped up by the Defenders. Following a personal foul, Valley Christian had the ball first-and-goal on the 10-yard line.
Lancaster’s defense was stout as it took over on downs when Zyler Lane knocked down a pass in the end zone on fourth down by Joe DeYoung, preserving the lead for the Eagles.
“We were just locked in and we worked really hard for this,” Mitchell said. “I thought we played pretty good. We were rusty in the beginning, but we knew what we had to do. It just feels great to win a championship. I’m at a loss for words.”
The game shifted to a series of unusual events to a series of unfortunate events for the Eagles in a matter of minutes.
Clinging to a 44-36 lead, Lancaster was forced with a fourth-and-1 on its own 27 with less than four minutes remaining. Rivers opted to go for it, making sure to keep the ball out of the Defenders hands, and earned the first down.
Later in the drive, The Eagles were faced with another fourth down (and 5) near their 35-yard line, and quarterback Cedric SaMarion, picked up the necessary yardage with his feet.
Things unraveled on the next play for Lancaster, as SaMarion picked up the bad snap from the shotgun formation and turned nothing into something. The problem was, SaMarion lost the ball on the 33-yard line with 2:02 remaining in the game.
“This was a great victory for us. I know I scared my team there at the end, but we were able to pull through,” SaMarion said. “I was scared at first. It kind of feels surreal. This was a little closer than we wanted it to be, but hey a ring’s a ring.”
SaMarion probably had his most efficient game of the season. The senior quarterback finished the game 13-of-16 for 188 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 51 yards and added a 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Following the turnover by SaMarion, Valley Christian marched down the field and scored on an 8-yard touchdown toss from DeYoung to Isaiah Jordan, to trim the lead to 44-42.
The Defenders were 2-for-2 on two-point conversions, needing one more to tie the game. However, Jojo Apisala, who gave the Eagles fits the entire night and who had easily made the other two-point conversions, slipped as he got the handoff and was tackled by several Lancaster players.
“He ran right into my gap and he just tripped,” Lancaster’s Chowlyn Hughes said. “I was going to do everything I could to stop him, though, because he’d been running over guys all night.
“It was a battle until the end. We finally got that stop we needed. From start to finish, I was confident in this game, and I’m so glad we came out on top. We proved everybody wrong. Lancaster is here.”
The Eagles will continue their historic run in the CIF Southern Regional Division 6AA Championships on Friday at Classical Academy in Escondido.
“Both offenses were clicking and I told the defense they had to get stops. The rest is history,” Rivers said.
Hughes finished with five receptions for 118 yards and one touchdown of 53 yards, in which he somehow got behind the Defenders’ defense and reeled in the touchdown as he walked into the end zone. Following the two-point conversion, Lancaster led 22-20 at that point.
“We knew it was going to be a hard-fought game, and it went back-and-forth,” SaMarion said. “The defense got the stops when they needed to. The doubters all season is what fueled us.”
