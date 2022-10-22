Lancaster picks up key league victory over Antelope Valley

LANCASTER — All it wanted was a chance.
Just one opportunity.
Mission accomplished.
The Lancaster High football team did something it hasn’t done since the 2007 season — have a chance to go to the playoffs.
That year, under then head coach Chad Shrout, the Eagles made the playoffs.
Behind 125 yards rushing by Ashton Mitchell and two touchdowns, Lancaster improved its Golden League record to 4-2, with a thrilling 40-32 victory over the ’Lopes, Friday night at Lancaster High School.
“Historically this school hasn’t had a lot of wins,” Lancaster first-year head coach Brandon Rivers said. “We could have folded, but we didn’t. We have some things to clean up, but today they rose to the occasion.”
Following the victory against AV High, Lancaster put itself in a position to earn a playoff bid. It will need to beat Palmdale next week to secure the berth.
“We understood the importance of this game. This was a big time win for us,” Rivers said.
Highland sits atop the league standings with a 6-0 record, followed by Palmdale and Quartz Hill, both with 5-1 records. The Eagles sit one game behind those two teams. Next week will be pivotal as Highland faces Quartz Hill, while Lancaster travels to Palmdale.
“It feels pretty good (to beat AV High) after last year, they blew us out,” Mitchell said. “It’s good just to have a chance to go to playoffs. We know we have to have a good week of practice and we’ll be motivated. It’s very exciting.”
Mitchell scored on touchdown runs of 3 yards in the first quarter and 32 yards in the fourth quarter. Teammate and quarterback Cedric Samarion also rushed for two scores on runs of 8 and 5 yards. Samarion also tossed a 40-yard touchdown pass to TiZonn Griggs near the end of the first half.
“We fought hard, but (Lancaster) came out and did what they had to do. They deserved it tonight,” AV High quarterback Ja’ere Alexander said. “We played decent, but we kept shooting ourselves in the foot. I’m very disappointed because we all expected to come out with the ‘W’. At halftime, we came out hyped up.”
Alexander threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns, a 26-yard dart to Dewayne Wall in the second quarter and a 37-yarder to Kiwan Sims just before halftime.
The Eagles (4-5, 4-2) led 26-19 at halftime. The game featured a wild second quarter in which there were three touchdowns in 26 seconds.
The ’Lopes (2-7, 2-4), however, struggled inside the red zone the entire night. In three trips to the red zone in the second and third quarters, AV High could only muster a pair of field goals.
“Just look at our red zone play and also what it comes down to is our mistakes,” ’Lopes head coach Jermaine Lewis said. “I’m very disappointed. It was our discipline and blown coverages that hurt us. On this level, everybody has to do their job. We didn’t have a good week of practice this week and it showed tonight.”
