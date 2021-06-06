LANCASTER – The Lancaster girls basketball team will look back at Friday night’s game and think what could’ve been.
Only if they did this. Only if they did that. Only if.
Maybe they’ll look at the 12-of-25 from the free throw line. It’s possible they’ll look at the 17 turnovers. They might at the 10½ minute stretch without a field goal. And they might even look at the final play. The defensive breakdown which sent the game into overtime.
Only if.
The Eagles were ousted out of the quarterfinals of the Div. 3AA playoffs by visiting La Quinta, 50-45, in overtime, Friday night at Lancaster High School.
“They’ve gone through so much adversity this season,” Lancaster head coach Jessica Morrison said. “I have a great bunch of athletes, but I have better people. Hopefully they’ll take all these experiences we’ve had and apply them in the real world.”
Lancaster (14-2) jumped out to an 11-2 run in the first quarter in the first four minutes of the game, which included two 3-pointers by Kristen Lopez and a couple of buckets by Rayshanti McNeal-Price. That gave Lancaster momentum heading into the second quarter.
Lopez took her hot shooting into the second quarter. The senior sharpshooter netted three more 3-pointers in the second quarter to help Lancaster build a 28-19 lead at halftime. Lopez finished with 16 points in the half.
The Eagles had a big assignment against the Blackhawks in guarding 6-foot-3, Oklahoma-bound center Emma Svoboda. La Quinta’s (13-3) entire offense centered around Svoboda and the Eagles defense did a good job on her.
The committee of guarding Svoboda included Mea Madison, McNeal-Price, Life Windham and Shaniya Sinclair. Lancaster’s game plan was to keep Svoboda in check and make others beat them. The defensive committee did a good job on her, but you can’t stop great players. Svoboda finished with a triple-double, with 27 points on 10-of-20 shooting, 22 rebounds and 10 blocks.
Svoboda hit a 3-pointer at the end of the second quarter to trim the lead to nine and give the Blackhawks some much needed momentum.
“We had to keep the energy up and I don’t think we did that the entire game. We didn’t have the movement like we did in the first half,” said Madison, who finished with 13 points. “I love this team though. I’m not disappointed because of the way we played.”
While La Quinta had the momentum, the Eagles fell into a lull offensively. Lancaster was outscored 14-4 in the third quarter, as the Blackhawks took their first lead of the game late in the quarter. Lancaster’s offense was held without a field goal in the quarter and managed only four free throws, on 4-of-10.
The Eagles defense kept La Quinta in check, but their offense still was held without a field goal for another 4½ minutes. Lancaster’s first field goal came with 3:20 remaining in the game following a basket by McNeal-Price after Svoboda had to go out for one play after she was briefly injured. That cut the Blackhawks lead to 39-34.
Another bucket by McNeal-Price (nine points) carved into the lead even more, 39-36, with 2:10 left. Later in the quarter, following a defensive stop, Madison netted two free throws cutting the lead to 39-18 with 80 seconds remaining.
Trailing by one, Lopez missed a 3-pointer, and La Quinta grabbed the rebound which was passed down court to a wide open Alyssa Perez who missed the uncontested layup. Lopez was fouled on the rebound and made both free throws giving the Eagles a 40-39 lead with 11.7 seconds remaining.
On the ensuing inbounds play, La Quinta trying to get the ball to Svoboda, turned it over and Chanay Samuel was fouled. She made 1-of-2 free throws giving Lancaster a slim 41-39 lead. On the final possession by the Blackhawks the ball went to Giovanna Espinoza who passed the ball to Svoboda at half court. She was double teamed, however, she took two dribbles and noticed a wide open Kylee Borgen who hit the layup as time expired sending the game into overtime. That was Borgen’s first field goal of the game.
“In the second half their double team really shut me down,” Svoboda said. “They played incredible defense. I was just proud that my teammates were able to get buckets. It was a tough win.”
In overtime, the Blackhawks scored the first seven points and built a 48-41 lead. The Eagles cut the lead to 49-45 and had an opportunity, but Madison was called for a player-control foul with 23.5 seconds remaining to seal the victory for La Quinta.
“In the second half we weren’t really listening. We tried to do our own thing and we got stagnant. In the first half we were moving with and without the ball,” said Lopez, who didn’t hit a 3-pointer in the second half or overtime and finished with 20 points. “We started going away from the things that got us the lead. In the second half we got too comfortable thinking we had the game. That’s why you play two halves, not one. But hey, you win some and you lose some. They executed their game plan better than we did.”
