High School Sports Roundup

Lancaster girls flag football wins first game

LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls flag football team opened Golden League and its season with a 46-6 victory over Eastside on Monday.

Quarterback Alena Wilson led the Eagles (1-0) with four touchdowns. She threw the first touchdown pass in school history to Kaleah Florence, who also scored a rushing touchdown later in the game.

