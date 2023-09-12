Lancaster girls flag football wins first game

LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls flag football team opened Golden League and its season with a 46-6 victory over Eastside on Monday.
Quarterback Alena Wilson led the Eagles (1-0) with four touchdowns. She threw the first touchdown pass in school history to Kaleah Florence, who also scored a rushing touchdown later in the game.
Wilson also rushed for a touchdown and scored on two pick-sixes.
“It was nice to finally play after two months of practice,” Lancaster coach Sam Sherman said. “The girls really showed they learned a lot and can’t wait to see how this win boosts their confidence and desire to win in practice.”
Lancaster’s Ambriah Price also threw a touchdown pass to Emara Caldwell and Kennedy Fuller rushed for a touchdown.
“After coaching boys football for so long, it was cool to be a part of this moment when the girls got to show how exciting football is to them,” Sherman said. “I really enjoyed watching them run, jump, throw, catch and celebrate every play.
“I hope more fans come out to watch these girls fly around the field next Monday. It should be an amazing game as well.”
The Eagles host Quartz Hill next Monday.
