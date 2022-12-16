 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Lancaster girls basketball wins 2nd straight

LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls basketball team won its second game in a row with a 77-20 victory over Littlerock in a Golden League game on Thursday.

Freshman Alena Wilson led the Eagles (5-7, 2-4 GL) with 17 points, while Shaniyah “Dice” Sinclair and Brianna SaMarion contributed 16 points apiece and Amyah Smith and Mya Colquitt added 10 points apiece.

