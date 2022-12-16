Lancaster girls basketball wins 2nd straight

LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls basketball team won its second game in a row with a 77-20 victory over Littlerock in a Golden League game on Thursday.
Freshman Alena Wilson led the Eagles (5-7, 2-4 GL) with 17 points, while Shaniyah “Dice” Sinclair and Brianna SaMarion contributed 16 points apiece and Amyah Smith and Mya Colquitt added 10 points apiece.
“It was a good win to get back on track,” Lancaster coach Erick Price said. “We still have some things to work on. We’re still missing easy layups, so we’ll be focusing on that during the break.”
Lancaster’s goal for the season is to reach the playoffs.
“I’m very proud of the girls,” Price said. “They’re staying focused and keeping their eyes on the prize.”
Maiaisa Prescott led the Lobos (0-8, 0-6) with nine points.
Littlerock doesn’t play again until resuming Golden League play on Jan. 10 against Quartz Hill.
Lancaster plays in the Arvin Tournament from Dec. 28-30.
Knight 50, Quartz Hill 34
QUARTZ HILL — The Knight girls basketball team broke a tie for second in the Golden League by defeating Quartz Hill 50-34 in a league contest on Thursday.
Knight (8-3, 5-1 GL) is now 32-5 overall against Quartz Hill (10-4, 4-2), which is tied with Eastside for third place in the league standings.
Amia Tate led the Hawks with 19 points and eight rebounds, adding three assists and two steals.
Knight’s Isabel Aguilar recorded seven points with four rebounds and two steals, while Dimetria Johnson scored six points with four rebounds and Riley Asp had six points with seven rebounds.
Alia Tate added five points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals, while Asha Fudge scored four points with four rebounds and Oluwatosin Sunday contributed three points and eight rebounds.
Knight is off for Christmas break until playing Laguna Beach on Jan. 7 at home.
Quartz Hill plays host to West Ranch on Saturday.
Rosamond 8, Frazier Mtn. 0
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls soccer team defeated Frazier Mountain 8-0 in a High Desert League game on Thursday.
Alexi Finch led the Roadrunners with three goals and four assists. Two of her assists were on two of her sister Aliyah Finch’s three goals.
Rosamond’s Alysia Rico added two goals and two assists and Daniella Ponce picked up an assist.
Kylee Eubanks-Hemme and Regan Novak split time in the goal for the Roadrunners and had three saves each.
“Our freshmen continue to contribute,” Rosamond coach Mark Notterman said. “Our girls continue to play unselfishly and are clicking right now. It was pretty cool to see two sisters each with 3 goals, and the senior giving two assists to the freshman. Tuesday will be the true test to see where our team is at. That being said, I’m extremely proud of our entire roster.”
The Roadrunners play at Bishop on Tuesday.
Quartz Hill 60, Littlerock 24
LITTLEROCK — The Quartz Hill wrestling team defeated Littlerock 60-24 in a Golden League meet on Wednesday at Littlerock High School.
The Royals got big wins from Erik Dodson, Steven Valencia, Mike Wilcox, Andre Shahbazyan, Evan Sepanlou, Aaron Blundell and Matt Caram.
The Royals remain undefeated in Golden League dual meets and in control of first place.
Littlerock entered the match having beaten Highland 43-36 last week.
Palmdale 69, Lancaster 57
PALMDALE — The Palmdale boys basketball team defeated Lancaster 69-57 for its first Golden League win of the season on Wednesday.
David Harper led the Falcons (2-7, 1-4 GL) with a double-double of 39 points and 10 rebounds, adding five assists.
Palmdale’s Jamari Owens scored 11 points with four steals and four rebounds and Carlos Munoz chipped in with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
The Falcons play host to Antelope Valley tonight, while the Eagles (2-8, 0-4) host Littlerock.
