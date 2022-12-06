 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Sports Roundup

Lancaster girls basketball tops Rosamond

  • 0

LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls basketball team rebounded from a tough loss last week to defeat Rosamond 49-27 on Monday in a non-league game at Lancaster High.

The Eagles (3-4) lost their first Golden League game by one point against Eastside last week, missing 35 layups. They worked on layups the following day and did better on Monday night.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.