Lancaster girls basketball tops Rosamond

LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls basketball team rebounded from a tough loss last week to defeat Rosamond 49-27 on Monday in a non-league game at Lancaster High.
The Eagles (3-4) lost their first Golden League game by one point against Eastside last week, missing 35 layups. They worked on layups the following day and did better on Monday night.
“They came together,” Lancaster coach Erick Price said. “I told them they have to have a short-term memory. … They got it out of their system. They bounced back tonight.”
Price was proud of the way his freshman Alena Wilson played, leading the team with a game-high 19 points. He said she still has some freshman mistakes, but overall handles the pressure of being the leading scorer well.
“I really like the play of my freshman Alena,” Price said. “I’m really proud of her tonight.”
Dice Sinclair scored 12 points for the Eagles, while Mya Colquitt added six points.
Freshman Abigail Cardoza scored 11 points to lead the Roadrunners (5-5).
Lancaster has a tough week of Golden League games with Knight tonight and Highland on Thursday.
Rosamond hosts Vasquez on Thursday.
BORON — The Desert Christian girls basketball team defeated Immanuel Christian 41-13 to take third place in the Bobby D. Lackey Memorial Tournament on Saturday in Boron.
Sophomore Abigail Williams and freshman Ava Armstrong were named to the All-Tournament team for the Knights (3-3).
Desert Christian plays a Heritage League game today at Santa Clarita Christian.
