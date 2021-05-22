LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls basketball team defeated Eastside 46-31 in a Golden League game at Eastside High on Friday.
The Eagles finished the Golden League season tied for the league championship with Highland.
Lancaster’s Rayshanti McNeal led the Eagles with 12 points and Mea Madison and Kristen Lopez finished with 11 points apiece.
Lancaster finishes with a 13-1 record and await their playoff opponent. Brackets will be announced on Sunday.
Baseball
Eastside 7, Littlerock 0
LANCASTER — Eastside senior starting pitcher Ethan Foley struck out 17 batters in a complete game shutout in a 7-0 Golden League win against Littlerock on Friday.
Foley threw 95 pitches, giving up two hits. Foley also went 2-for-3 with a double, a single and a walk.
“A pitching performance like this doesn’t happen very often,” Eastside coach Herman Mena said. “As a coach you just watch and let him take over the game. He’s a special kid that we all have gotten the privilege to watch.”
Eastside sophomore Jayson Moore hit a three-run singles, senior Shadi Khair added a ground-rule double and senior Nick Ortiz hit an RBI double in the first inning.
Paraclete 6, Crossroads 3
LANCASTER — The Paraclete baseball team beat Crossroads 6-3 in a Gold Coast League game at Paraclete High on Friday.
Paraclete starting pitcher Bryan Pecks threw a complete game for the Spirits (15-4, 9-1), who remain in first place in league with two games remaining.
Pecks gave up three runs on eight hits in seven innings, striking out nine.
Logan Reese led the Paraclete offense, going 2-for-2 with two walks, four runs and four stolen bases, Trevor Shepherd was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs and Jacoby Madise had a triple and scored a run.
Paraclete will host Brentwood on Wednesday, Senior Night for the Spirits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.