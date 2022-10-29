PALMDALE — The Lancaster football team picked up one of its biggest wins in recent years as the Eagles held on to defeat Palmdale 22-19 on Friday night at Palmdale High.
The Eagles (5-2 GL) led 14-13 at halftime and through the third quarter before the Falcons (5-2 GL) scored a rushing touchdown with 9 minutes remaining in the game. A two-point conversion attempt failed and Palmdale led 19-14.
Three minutes later, Lancaster got a big run and then scored on a short touchdown run by Cedric SaMarion. Ashton Mitchell followed with a two-point conversion run to put the Eagles up 22-19.
Palmdale started their last drive about midfield. With the ball inside the Lancaster 30-yard line, the Falcons converted a third down that was called back by a penalty. Facing fourth-and-long Palmdale attempted a 46-yard field goal that fell short. But the drive was kept alive after Lancaster was called for a roughing the kicker penalty. It was still fourth down and 10, but the Falcons picked up five yards on a Lancaster offside penalty.
On fourth-and-5 the Eagles stopped the Falcons’ run one yard short of the first down and took over on downs.
The Lancaster players took a knee and, as the final seconds ticked off the clock, rushed to their sideline in celebration.
Lancaster, Palmdale and Quartz Hill are all tied for second with 5-2 records behind first-place Highland (7-0).
All three lost to Highland. Palmdale defeated Quartz Hill, which beat Lancaster, which beat Palmdale.
The playoffs will be announced on Monday.
