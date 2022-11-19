 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Lancaster football headed to championship

EL MONTE — The Lancaster High School football team pulled out a gritty, come-from-behind, 20-17 victory over host Arroyo on Friday in the CIF-Southern Section Division 12 semifinals at Arroyo High School.

With the win, the Eagles punched a ticket into their first championship game after winning their first playoff game since 2007 earlier this month.

