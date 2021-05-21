LANCASTER — The Lancaster boys tennis team had two players who couldn’t make it to Thursday’s CIF-Southern Section Division 5 First Round playoff match, it didn’t know how good their chances would be with just six players.
As it turned out, their opponent, La Salle, also had just six players available when the match began at Antelope Valley High School.
The two teams fought in eight sets and tied 4-4, but La Salle walked away with the win on games, 36-31.
“They did what they needed to do,” Lancaster coach David Garcia said. “They were determined, they all wanted to come out and win. For me, that’s what I wanted.
“I just told them Lancaster hadn’t been in the playoffs for awhile so enjoy the moment and play it for the senior on their team.”
The two teams each played two singles players and two doubles teams.
Senior Aaron Johnston swept his two sets at No. 1 singles for the Eagles with 7-6 (7-5) and 6-0 victories on the very windy day.
He was down 3-1 in his first set, and fought back to force the tiebreaker and win.
“It was really windy, I was just focusing on getting them in,” Johnston said of his shots and serves. “Their No. 1 had really good serves. It was just keeping consistent and knowing that the wind was going to take care of his misses and all I needed to do was play off it.
“I was down 1-3 and I was like, I need to come back.”
Johnston cruised to the victory in his second set with the two teams tied at 3-all. He gave Lancaster a 4-3 lead with his 6-0 win.
“I knew I needed to get that, just in case it came to games,” Johnston said. “Unfortunately, we still lost.”
Gabe Perey won his first set 6-2, but had trouble with La Salle’s No. 1 player. He was down 5-1, but held off a loss by winning two straight games before falling 6-3, which tied the match at 4-all.
Lancaster’s No. 1 doubles team of Aaron Meas and Charles Liggins lost their first set 6-1, before winning their second set 6-4 to tie the match at 3-all.
Emmanuel Ruvalcaba and Nick Sanchez lost their two sets both by 6-1 scores at No. 2 doubles for the Eagles.
“I’m proud of my guys,” Johnston said. “They showed up and that’s the main thing. They came out, they practiced.”
Johnston is the lone senior on the team and has high hopes for his teammates next year.
“Gabe and Aaron (Meas), I’ve been training, trying to get them as good as ever,” Johnston said. “Hopefully next year they can take it.”
The Eagles had just eight players all season, but managed to get second in the Golden League and make it to the playoffs.
It was a lot different from the year before when the team boasted full varsity and junior varsity squads.
“We struggled at the beginning, especially with a lot of the talent on the team and half of the players from last year didn’t want to do it,” Garcia said. “But I knew we had to move on and just develop the players who wanted to do it.
“I’m really proud of those who stepped up during these hard times. I know it’s easy to stay home and play video games, but they surprised me more than I thought.”
Garcia’s co-coach and wife, Mady Garcia, said it was a pleasure coaching the boys this season.
“They’re hard workers, they’re great boys, they really were a fun team,” Mady Garcia said.
Mady said she coached girls and boys tennis at another high school before and the Lancaster boys were more coachable than those teams.
“These boys are just so more fun to work with, I would say, because they want to learn,” Mady said. “They’re willing to listen and take coaching. I’ve worked with some boys that are not like that and think they know better than you. … So just having boys that are so humble and willing to learn from us and appreciate the time that we put out there … it was fun for me.”
The duo, who met when they both played tennis at Biola University, felt their job was not only to teach tennis skills, but teach their players how to be good people.
“I always tell them, be good people out there,” David said. “That’s our mission and that’s what our philosophy’s going to be when we coach.”
David said he already has players lined up for next season and he’s excited to see how the team performs with the seven returners and the new players.
“I can’t wait for next year and the talent that we have and where we’re going to go with that,” he said.
