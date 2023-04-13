Lancaster edges Highland in five

LANCASTER — The Lancaster boys volleyball team weathered a furious rally by Highland in a Golden League match on Wednesday night.
Highland rallied from a two-set deficit to force a fifth set and the Bulldogs rallied from a four-point deficit in the final set, but the Eagles held on for a five-set victory 25-17, 25-15, 22-25, 23-25, 15-13 at Lancaster High School.
Lancaster (10-16, 6-5) forces a tie for third place in the Golden League with Highland (7-10, 6-5) with three matches remaining in the regular season.
“I’m very proud of the team,” Lancaster coach Alfredo Garcia said. “We’ve been working on putting things together and trying to overcome some obstacles and I think they showed that we might be on the right track. They played hard.”
After Highland won the third and fourth sets, Lancaster was able to stop the Bulldogs’ momentum at the beginning of the fifth set, jumping out to a 3-1 lead, with Lancaster junior Kendall Esparza scoring a kill on the first point.
“I think moments like that we try to create during practices and it’s something that we talked from Day 1 is being able to overcome the challenges as best that we can and understand that the game is not over until it’s over,” Garcia said. “There’s a responsibility to do your job until someone says it’s done. I think they’ve really bought into that and have really worked themselves to learning what that is about. It’s their toughness. The kids play the game. It’s their willingness to accept the lesson. It’s their willingness to play and it’s their willingness to not fold. So I’m very proud of them.”
Highland tied the set at 4-4 on back-to-back kills by sophomore Isaiah McGilbray and senior Cameron Taylor.
The set was tied two more times before Lancaster took a 7-6 lead it would not relinquish.
Lancaster sophomore Jayden Lyons had a kill, senior Roman Lourito had an ace and Esparza had three kills down the stretch, including one on set and match point.
Lancaster built a four-point lead, 14-10, before Highland scored three consecutive points, but the Eagles scored match point on the fifth attempt.
“I think we did really good today,” Esparza said. “We started slacking a little bit in the third set, but then we picked it up and we played as a team. We might have got a little relaxed, but they were a good team, so we needed to pick it up and keep going, because we knew they could come back.
“I think just our teamwork was better. We started not calling our balls, but then we started talking better. We started being as one, instead of being individuals.”
Lancaster senior Javier Zarate, a four-year varsity player, said the Eagles knew they needed to get the victory.
“I think we all got together and realized we needed this win,” Zarate said. “We’re a little bit down, but we had to come back and play together and stay on each other’s backs.
“It actually means a lot. I think we all got better today. We all became more of a team. We’re all communicating together, having fun out there and playing together. They were a good team, so it means a lot to us.”
Lyons, a transfer from Antelope Valley High, said the Eagles picked up their energy in the fifth set, after making too many mistakes in the third and fourth sets.
“It was just a lot of little mistakes,” Lyons said. “It’s like we’re trying to force the other team to play perfect, but we’re messing up, little by little, which is causing us to make more and more mistakes.
“I would say it’s the energy and the coaches talking to us. We never got down and we fixed our problems and we were just able to get it back. We were starting to go downhill in the third and the fourth, then we went right back to the first set.”
The fifth set was the only one that Highland did not take the lead to open the set.
The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead in the opening set.
There were nine ties before Lancaster took a 13-12 lead on a kill by junior Josh Arcamo, going on a 4-0 run to take command of the set.
Lourito, Arcamo and Esparza all had two kills apiece in the first, Lyons had three blocks and a kill and Taylor had five kills for Highland.
“I think we really improved from our last game,” Lyons said. “Some of our confidence, especially mine, went up trying new things, implementing from practice. That’s really what helped us out this game.”
There were nine ties in the second set, with Lancaster taking the lead for good at 13-12 on a kill by Esparza, who finished with three kills in the set.
Lyons had four kills and two blocks and Lourito had two kills and an ace, while Taylor had four kills for Highland.
“Actually I feel really good about how we played,” Zarate said. “Kind of went into a little slump and they came back a little bit, but they were playing real good, too. We think we played real good. Definitely got better tonight.”
There were seven ties in the third set, but it was Highland that took the lead for good at 15-14.
The Bulldogs led by as many as five, including 23-18, but the Eagles pulled to within two, 24-22, on a kill by Lourito.
Taylor sealed the set with a kill on set point. Taylor had four kills, Isaiah McGilbray had two blocks and junior Jonathan Hernandez Serrato had a block and a kill.
“I’m super proud,” Highland coach David Stowe said. “We gave them a two-game lead on us and still came back and won it on us. The guys played their butts off and I can’t be more proud in the end.
“First two, we just didn’t do our jobs and made a lot of mistakes. What can you do? He’s got a great team with great players. (Lyons and Esparza), it’s like playing against tennis players. It’s a tennis court for them. They don’t even have to jump. They’re definitely great players. Their setter is one of the best setters I’ve seen. They’re well-coached. They’ve got a good program. They’re going to bring it to you.”
Highland carried the momentum into the fourth set, jumping out to a 9-2 lead.
Lancaster rallied to tie the set at 22-22 and 23-23, on a kill by Esparza, but the Bulldogs sealed the victory with two consecutive points to face a fifth set.
Taylor had five kills in the fourth set, Isaiah McGilbray had two kills and two blocks, while Lyons had three kills and four blocks and Esparza and junior Jonathan Luna had two kills apiece.
Highland swept Lancaster 25-19, 25-22, 25-14 in the first meeting on March 10.
“Last time, I knew we were missing players,” Stowe said. “We knew this was going to be a battle.
“I’m hoping we can still make the playoffs. That’s the goal. If we play like this for the rest of the season, I can’t be more proud. I love the way these guys pushed them.”
Highland will host first-place Quartz Hill tonight during the Bulldogs’ senior night.
“If we keep playing like we did right now, we’re at least going to give them trouble. That’s our goal,” Stowe said of Quartz Hill. “I know they’re undefeated, but we’re this close every time, half the time.”
Stowe said the Bulldogs were completely dominated only twice in matches, to St. Francis and Quartz Hill.
“It’s anyone’s game,” Stowe said of the Golden League. “I’m hoping we can get a fourth seed, at least, but who knows.
“In the first half of the season, Cam was our main guy, but everybody has stepped it up. It’s no longer the Cam show. Now it’s the Highland Bulldogs, as a team. That’s exciting. Don’t get me wrong, Cam is still the man. Every coach wishes he was on their team. I’m blessed to have him, but for the most part, our guys stepped up to the plate and did their job.”
Highland is one of 16 teams that will play in the 2nd annual Lancaster Tournament on Saturday and the Bulldogs are the defending champions. The tournament featured 12 teams last year, but now has teams from Fresno, Orange County and three from Riverside/San Bernardino.
“It’s a nice little draw,” Garcia said. “It’s nice.”
Lancaster will host Palmdale in a league match on Friday.
“I think we started a little slow in the first half of the season, but then we picked it up and we’re doing good now,” Esparza said.
Highland finished second in league last season with a 12-2 record and Lancaster (11-3) was third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.