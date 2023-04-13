 Skip to main content
Boys Volleyball | Golden League: Lancaster 3, Highland 2

Lancaster edges Highland in five

Eagles win first two sets, but can’t close out match early

LANCASTER — The Lancaster boys volleyball team weathered a furious rally by Highland in a Golden League match on Wednesday night.

Highland rallied from a two-set deficit to force a fifth set and the Bulldogs rallied from a four-point deficit in the final set, but the Eagles held on for a five-set victory 25-17, 25-15, 22-25, 23-25, 15-13 at Lancaster High School.

