High School Sports Roundup

Lancaster clinches first girls tennis title

LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls tennis team clinched its first Golden League title in school history with a 16-2 victory over Eastside on Tuesday at Antelope Valley College.

The Eagles (13-0 GL) have a chance to win the title with an undefeated record when they take on Quartz Hill (11-2) on Thursday. Lancaster defeated Quartz Hill for the first time in school history, 11-7, earlier this season.

