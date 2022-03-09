Lancaster boys tennis sweeps Highland

QUARTZ HILL — The Lancaster boys tennis team picked up an 18-0 victory over Highland on Tuesday at Quartz Hill High School.
No. 1 singles player Aaron Meas and No. 2 singles player Gabriel Perey both swept their matches, 6-1, 6-0, 6-0, for the Eagles (3-0 Golden League), while No. 3 Mark Bonifacio picked up a 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 sweep.
The No. 1 doubles team of Nick Sanchez and Cooper Larson won all three of their sets, 6-2, 6-0, 6-0, while No. 2 Charles Liggins and Fabio Iqbal won 6-3, 6-1, 6-0, and No. 3 Emmanuel Ruvalcaba and Landon Donahue swept 6-2, 6-1, 6-0.
Lancaster plays Palmdale at AVC on Thursday, while Highland (2-1) plays at Quartz Hill.
Littlerock 8, Knight 7
LANCASTER — The Littlerock and Knight boys tennis teams were both shorthanded on Tuesday, but the Lobos had one player up on the Hawks and walked away with an 8-7 victory.
Littlerock (1-2) won eight of nine doubles sets as they fielded all three doubles teams compared to Knight’s two doubles teams. All three of the Lobos teams had one forfeit win.
The No. 1 doubles squad of Pablo Jimenez and Tanner Briggs swept 6-4, 6-1, 6-0 for the Lobos, while the No. 2 team of Saul Lopez and Angel Castellos picked up a 6-4, 6-1, 6-0 sweep. The No. 3 duo of Skyler Field and Iven Millan won two sets, 6-1, 6-0.
“Pablo Jimenez and Tanner Briggs dominated at net with Saul Lopez and Angel Castellos playing equally well,” Knight coach James Jutila said.
Knight’s No. 1 doubles team of Ethan Chavez and Kahenu Samuel won a 6-2 set with two close 6-4 losses.
The Hawks (0-4, 0-3 Golden League) won six singles sets, benefiting from four forfeits as they fielded two singles players to the Lobos’ one.
Elmer Avila won his lone set 6-0 at No. 1 singles and picked up two forfeit wins, while Matthew Martinez won his set 6-1 with two forfeit wins.
Knight plays at Antelope Valley on Thursday, while Littlerock plays Eastside at Palmdale High.
Women’s College Tennis
Bakersfield 8, AVC 1
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team lost to Bakersfield 8-1 in a Western State Conference match on Tuesday.
Kristi Henderson won her first three-set match in five attempts with a 6-2, 5-7, 10-7 victory at No. 1 singles for the lone point for the Marauders (3-10, 1-8 WSC).
“That’s a big boost,” AVC coach Justin Webb said. “It should give her the confidence when she finds herself in that situation again, to fight through and win the match.”
Henderson and doubles partner Naia Smithley lost their match 8-4 at No. 1 doubles, while Brooke Faulk and Sabrina Bulsombut also lost 8-4 and Juliana Martinez and Gabriela Garcia lost a close match, 9-7.
Smithley fell 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, while Faulk lost 6-1, 6-1, Bulsombut fell 6-2, 6-0, Martinez dropped her match 6-2, 6-3 and Garcia lost 6-4, 6-4.
“We’re going to keep working toward playing our best tennis,” Webb said.
AVC travels to LA Mission on Thursday.
Prep Softball
Highland 6, Knight 1
PALMDALE — The Highland softball team opened the Golden League season with a 6-1 victory over Knight on Tuesday.
The Hawks (1-6, 0-1 GL) struck first in the first inning and led 1-0 until the Bulldogs (4-7, 1-0) scored two runs in the fourth inning and four in the fifth to take a 6-1 lead.
Freshman pitcher Kaela Marin picked up the win for Highland, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in seven innings.
Highland senior Courtney Hardy finished 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs, while senior M. Rodriguez also went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Sophomore Jaden Wilson hit a double, drove in a run and scored a run for the Bulldogs, while sophomore Mia Romero also had an RBI.
The two teams meet again at Knight on Thursday.
Other Scores
- Lancaster 7, Eastside 1
- Quartz Hill 15, Palmdale 0
- Littlerock 20, Antelope Valley 0
