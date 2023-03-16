Lancaster boys tennis runs past Highland

LANCASTER — The Lancaster boys tennis team defeated Highland 17-1 in a Golden League match on Wednesday at Antelope Valley College.
Nick Sanchez posted a 6-2, 6-0, 6-0 sweep at No. 1 singles for the Eagles (3-0 Golden League), while Fabio Iqbal swept 6-3, 6-1, 6-0.
Lancaster’s No. 3 singles player Jesse Dent nearly had a sweep of his own, but lost a tight tiebreaker set to Highland’s Vincent T., 7-6 (7-5). Dent won his other two sets, 6-2, 6-1.
The Eagles swept all nine doubles sets.
The No. 1 doubles team of Charles Liggins and Dylan Kwak won 6-1, 6-0, 6-0, while the No. 2 team of Shaun Ikeuchi and Cooper Larson picked up a 6-2, 6-0, 6-1 sweep.
Lancaster’s No. 3 doubles team of Landon Donahue-Black and Lucas Hidalgo won 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.
The Eagles are scheduled to play Antelope Valley today at Antelope Valley College, while the Bulldogs play host to Palmdale at Quartz Hill High School.
PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team defeated Littlerock 7-2 in a Golden League game on Wednesday at Highland High.
Senior Troy Lewis went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for the Bulldogs (5-1-1, 2-0 GL), while senior Erick Holman was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, junior Luke Manzano finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and junior Jacob Badillo went 1-for-2 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored.
Highland junior Caleb Montemayor got the win on the mound, allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits with five strikeouts in two innings. He was also 1-for-3 at the plate with a double.
Badillo allowed one hit and struck out six in three innings and junior Will Paxton finished out the last two frames, striking out five batters without allowing a hit or a run.
Mauricio Hernandez hit a home run for the Lobos (6-5, 2-1).
The two teams meet again on Friday at Littlerock.
Eastside 12, AV High 2 (5)
LANCASTER — The Eastside baseball team scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule, posting their first win of the season in a 12-2 victory over Antelope Valley on Wednesday at Eastside High.
Christopher Stanley led the Lions (1-7, 1-1 Golden League) offensively, finishing 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and four runs scored.
Eastside’s Cesar Casas went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Marvin Valle was 2-for-3 with a triple.
Matthew Mena got the win on the mound for the Lions, allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits and four walks and striking out eight.
The Antelopes (0-5, 0-3) scored both of their runs in the top of the fifth inning.
The two teams meet again on Friday at Antelope Valley High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.