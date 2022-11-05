Lancaster beats Sierra Vista in first-round game

LANCASTER — Prior to Lancaster’s playoff game against Sierra Vista, Eagles’ first-year head coach Brandon Rivers said the last time Lancaster even made the playoffs, “most of our players were in diapers.”
So it was only fitting that nerves definitely set in due to Lancaster’s lack of playoff experience.
But the name of the game in the playoffs is to survive and advance.
The Eagles got off to a hot start but simmered down in the second half. But Lancaster was able to score enough points early on to propel themselves to the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 12 playoffs with a 28-16 victory over the visiting Dons in the first round on Friday night at Lancaster High School.
“In the first half I thought we did really well,” Rivers said. “(Sierra Vista) came out and did a good job controlling the clock with the run. For us, the second half was too sloppy.”
With the victory, top-seeded Lancaster will travel to Montebello (6-5) next Friday in the second round of the playoffs. The Oilers squeaked out a 22-21 victory over host Indio to advance.
The Eagles (6-5) jumped out of the blocks early on their opening possession. Lancaster used a 6-play drive which was capped by a Cedric Samarion 15-yard touchdown pass to Chowlyn Hughes. Following the missed two-point conversion, the Eagles grabbed a 6-0 lead.
The Dons (7-4) turned the ball over on their next possession and the Eagles took complete advantage. On the next play, Samarion was sacked for a 7-yard loss, to the 29-yard line.
That didn’t faze Samarion because on the next play, he found Zyler Lane on a wide receiver screen and Lane did the rest. Lane juked a couple of would-be tacklers and sprinted his way into the end zone from 71 yards out leaving the Sierra Vista players in the dust for the touchdown.
“I thought we played pretty well in the first half, but our second half was rough. Our defense made some crucial stops in the second half and was able to win the game for us,” Samarion said. “It feels good to make history. They said we wouldn’t do anything this season, and it feels good to prove people wrong. We know we have to clean things up, but it’s always good to get the victory.”
Samarion passed for 190 yards and tossed three touchdowns, all in the first half.
The Eagles led 12-8 following a touchdown by the Dons but were able to extend their lead to 20-8 just before the half. Samarion threw a perfect ball to Hughes, who never broke stride, for a 48-yard touchdown. Hughes had three receptions for 89 yards and two scores.
“Coming out on our first drive we did great. Like he (Samarion) said, it feels great to prove everybody wrong,” Hughes said. “We definitely have to clean things up because we should have beaten this team 50-0. We’ll get back in the lab and do what we have to do.”
Lancaster’s offense was shut out in the second half and it played very sloppy with poor snaps, penalties and missed opportunities. It was the Eagles’ defense that helped them extend the lead.
Leading 20-8 in the third quarter, Armani Cortez scooped up a fumble and rumbled his way into the end zone from 65 yards out, giving Lancaster a 28-8 lead.
“In the second half, our defense bailed us out. We’ll take it any way we can get it,” Rivers said. “It’s good to move on and we’ll be ready for round two.”
