Lancaster beats Eastside with doubles sweep

LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls tennis team won all nine doubles sets on the way to a 14-4 victory over Eastside on Tuesday at Antelope Valley College.
The Eagles, currently third in the Golden League, got a 6-0 sweep from Arianett Avina and Stephanie Lara at No. 1 doubles.
Katie Secaida and Kaelin Vasquez won 6-2, 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles for Lancaster, while the No. 3 team of Emily Lopez and Lucia Perez swept 6-4, 6-0, 6-0.
Lancaster’s No. 1 singles player Precious Olowosagba lost a close tiebreaker set, but went on to win her next two sets, 6-4, 6-1.
Genesis Vasquez and substitute Belen Rodriguez each won a 6-1 set in the No. 2 singles spot, while Andrea Quintanar won a 6-3 set at No. 3 singles.
Eastside’s Mary Williams swept all three of her sets, defeating Olowosagba 7-6 (3) before winning her next two sets at 6-0.
Aime Barranza posted the Lions’ other win with a 6-3 victory and No. 2 singles.
Lancaster finishes the regular season at second-place Quartz Hill on Thursday, while Eastside plays at Antelope Valley.
