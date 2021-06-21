After winning its first CIF-Southern Section division title on Friday, the Lancaster baseball team now gets to compete for an inaugural CIF Southern California Regional Baseball Championship in Division 5.
The Eagles earned the No. 5 seed in the division and will play at No. 4 Bakersfield Christian at 4 p.m. in the first round on Tuesday.
The tournament consists of three rounds with the regional semifinals on Thursday and the championship game on Saturday.
The CIF SoCal Baseball Championships consist of six divisions and games played at the higher seeded team’s school site at 4 p.m., unless another time is agreed upon.
Lancaster defeated Arroyo Valley 3-2 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 championship game at Long Beach State on Friday.
Arroyo Valley earned a No. 3 seed in Division 5A of the regionals and earned a bye in the first round.
Bakersfield Christian defeated Santa Maria 14-6 in the CIF-Central Section Division 4 championship game on Friday, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to break open the game.
The winner between Lancaster and Bakersfield Christian will play at No. 1-seeded La Habra, which earned a bye in the first round. La Habra defeated Elsinore 8-3 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 championship game on Saturday.
CIF will also host the inaugural CIF Southern California Regional Softball Championships starting Tuesday with the same dates as baseball moving forward. None of the Valley teams reached the championship game. Lancaster’s softball team went the furthest into the quarterfinals, losing to eventual CIF-Southern Section Division 6 champion St. Bonaventure, 9-0.
Ticket prices for preliminary rounds prior to the Championship Finals are $9 for adults and $5 for seniors (65+), children (5+) and students with a valid ASB card. General admission tickets for the Championship Finals on June 26 are $12 for adults and $5 for seniors (65+), children (5+) and students with a valid ASB card. All tickets for Regional games will be available through GoFan Online Ticketing: https://gofan.co/app/school/CIF.
