Lancaster baseball loses wild-card game

ANAHEIM — The Lancaster baseball team lost a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 wild-card game at Savanna 8-5 on Wednesday.
The Eagles (10-9-2) finished fourth in the Golden League.
Lancaster won the Division 7 championship last year, the first in program history, with a 3-2 win over Arroyo Valley at Blair Field in Long Beach, but lost many players on that team to graduation.
Savanna will play at No. 1 seed Moreno Valley in the first round on Friday.
College Baseball
UAV 11, Embry-Riddle 8
MESA, Ariz. — The University of Antelope Valley baseball team defeated Embry-Riddle 11-8 in the first round of the California Pacific Conference Tournament on Wednesday at Benedictine University.
The Pioneers (35-11, 22-6) will face Saint Katherine today at 11 a.m.
Boys Tennis
CIF-SS D4 First Round
— Arrowhead Chr. 15, Quartz Hill 3
