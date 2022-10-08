Lancaster Baptist tops Milken

LANCASTER — Last week, against Desert Christian, Lancaster Baptist head coach John Alvarez said that his team needed to clean some things up.
“We didn’t clean up everything, but we got better,” Alvarez said following his team’s victory against Milken.
One thing that the Eagles didn’t need to clean up was their vaunted running attack.
Lancaster Baptist rushed for a total of 345 yards, which included a running clock in the second half to easily defeat Milken and remain undefeated on the season with a 44-22 victory, Friday afternoon at Lancaster Baptist High School.
“We worked on ball security, and we did get better, I’m just not sure how much,” Alvarez said. “Maybe this was a blessing because we proved we can come into an unusual game scenario.”
The game was played at 2 p.m. because Milken is a Jewish School, and it could not play past sundown due to the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur.
The Eagles have another odd game time next week as they play on Thursday at Hesperia Christian.
The Wildcats wanted a running clock midway through the first half because they seemingly knew the game was going to get out of hand. Both coaches agreed to run the clock in the second half.
Lancaster Baptist’s meat of its schedule will come against Hesperia Christian and possibly playing for a league championship in its final game of the season against Leadership Military Academy.
Filipe De Paula Rosa continued his hot streak in his last three games. The senior tailback has scored 13 touchdowns during that stretch and added three more on Friday. Daniel Flores added three touchdowns to his total as well.
De Paula Rosa scored on touchdown runs of 9, 60 and 61 yards and rushed for 201 yards on 14 carries. Flores scored on touchdown runs 5, 15 and 50 yards. He rushed for 115 yards on eight carries.
“It was a good game. We definitely improved from last week, on both lines,” De Paula Rosa said. “We know the next two teams (Hesperia Christian and Leadership Military Academy) will be very physical. We have to practice more physical, and with more intensity. We still have a lot of work to do, but we’ll be ready.”
The Eagles (7-0, 3-0) opened their first drive as they marched down the field in eight plays, which amassed 65 yards and resulted in a 9-yard touchdown run by De Paula Rosa.
Flores scored on touchdown runs of 5 and 15 yards in the second quarter, which helped Lancaster Baptist build a 24-8 lead.
The Wildcats (2-3, 1-2) hung tough after they scored their second touchdown of the game, a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Benji Stein to receiver Connor Stein. That trimmed the lead to 24-14.
But the Eagles’ rush attack proved to be a riddle that Milken could not solve.
De Paula Rosa scampered from 60 yards out, extending the lead to 31-14. Just before the half, Flores capped his hat trick of touchdowns with a 50-yard touchdown run, which extended the lead to 37-14.
“We played better (than last week), and we have to just keep working hard,” Flores said. “We have to play with fire in our stomach and play with no fear. We were able to move the ball at will. I’m pleased with the way we played, but we still have more to accomplish.”
