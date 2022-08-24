Lancaster Baptist tops GLCAV

LANCASTER — There were two firsts for the season when Gorman Learning Charter-Antelope Valley and Lancaster Baptist tangled on Tuesday night.
Lancaster Baptist earned its first victory of the season, while GLCAV played its first ever CIF varsity match in any sport.
After dropping its first match of the season last week against AV High, Lancaster Baptist responded with a 25-12, 25-16, 25-12 victory over GLCAV, at Lancaster Baptist High School.
“We did pretty good, but we have a lot of things to work on,” Lancaster Baptist’s Eden Conner said. “It’s only the beginning of the season, so we have time to work on them. I thought we worked as a team, but we still have to work on our communication. That’s one of the main things in volleyball.
“We’re still learning to trust each other. We played much better than we did in our first match (against AV High). We’re getting better every day in practice and in games.”
Conner led her team with six kills. Lancaster Baptist had a balanced offensive attack that included three kills each from Shiloh Conner, Eden’s younger sister, and Kaitlin Acosta. Teammate Izabella Vallejo added two kills.
On the opposite side of the net GLCAV was nervous and rightfully so, playing in the first CIF varsity match in school history.
“We were really nervous out there, but I thought we played really well,” GLCAV’s Lee Doty said. “We were just really excited to play. Our first practice, we were an absolute mess, but each day we’re continuing to improve. We’re excited for what the future holds for us. Many of us have never played volleyball before. We’re getting ourselves together and I think this team can become great.”
Lancaster Baptist led 11-5 in the opening set before GLCAV rallied by winning six of the next eight points, cutting the lead to 13-11. GLCAV had trouble handling Lancaster Baptist’s serves the entire night.
Following an error by GLCAV, Lancaster Baptist reeled off nine consecutive points on serves by Vallejo, which included five aces during that stretch and two kills to take control of the set, 23-11.
“We played well as a team,” Acosta said. “This was a good game for us, because we had better communication than we did in the previous match (against AV High). At times, we had lapses. We just have to continue to play as a team. This was a good first victory for us.”
GLCAV trailed 9-3 in the second set before rallying to win seven straight points, including three aces by Bree Doty, to lead 10-9. Both teams played evenly with Lancaster Baptist clinging to a 15-14 lead. Six consecutive errors by GLCAV allowed Lancaster Baptist to create separation, 21-14. It would never look back.
“We started to get the jitters out,” Bree Doty said. “After the start of each set, we settled down. We’ve only had eight practices together so I thought we did pretty good.
“There are things we can work on, including our communication. I think we’re beginning to gel, but it takes time. If we continue to work on certain things we can be really good.”
Bree and Lee Doty led GLCAV with two kills each. Teammate Blythe Johnson added a kill. As a team, GLCAV had 10 services aces.
Lancaster Baptist jumped out to an early 8-0 lead off serves by Shiloh Conner in the third set. She had four aces during that stretch. Lancaster Baptist extended its lead to 15-3. GLCAV scored the next four points, but it would get no closer.
GLCAV athletic director and head coach Darla Enos-Lopez was pleased with her team’s effort.
“The first game out of the gate and our first year, I thought they did phenomenal,” she said. “They’ve got lots of learning and they are eager to learn. They stepped up today and I am so proud of them. We didn’t know what to expect and you could see they got tired there in the second set. I am so pleased with their effort today.”
Enos-Lopez said GLCAV will have boys and girls basketball in the winter and boys volleyball in the spring.
