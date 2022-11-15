The Lancaster Baptist football team punched its ticket to the CIF-Southern Section 8-man Division 2 semifinals with a 40-8 victory over Cuyama Valley in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Filipe De Paula Rosa led the Eagles (10-1) with eight carries for 96 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also caught the lone reception of the game, from quarterback Wyatt Langley, for a 40-yard touchdown.
His younger brother, Marcos De Paula Rosa, rushed for a 9-yard score, while Sammy Flores rushed for 46 yards and touchdown.
Filipe and Michael Averback also recorded interceptions against Cuyama Valley. Averback also blocked a punt and Marcos recovered a fumble. Flores was 4-for-4 in point-after attempts.
The Eagles, who are seeded No. 1 in 8-man Division 2, play host to Hesperia Christian on Friday in the semifinals.
The Lancaster football team continued its best run in the playoffs with a 34-8 victory over Montebello on Friday in the CIF-Southern Section Division 12 Quarterfinals.
The Eagles (7-5) trailed 8-0 after the first quarter, but then scored 34 unanswered points, including 28 in the second quarter.
Quarterback Cedric SaMarion threw two touchdown receptions to Chowlyn Hughes and the Eagles led 14-8.
Then, Ashtin Mitchell and Devin Valera picked up back-to-back pick-sixes within two minutes of one another and Lancaster led 28-8 at halftime.
Shakir Freeman picked up the final score for the Eagles with a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lancaster, the top seed in Division 12, moves on to the semifinals this Friday where it will play at Arroyo.
