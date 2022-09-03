 Skip to main content
High School and College Sports Roundup

Lancaster Baptist rolls to win over Trona

TRONA — The Lancaster Baptist football team defeated Trona 53-20 for its second win to start the season on Friday at Trona.

Fil De Paula Rosa scored five rushing touchdowns to lead the Eagles’ offense, while Sammy Flores added a rushing touchdown and Daniel Flores recorded one rushing and one receiving touchdowns.

