Lancaster Baptist rolls to win over Trona

TRONA — The Lancaster Baptist football team defeated Trona 53-20 for its second win to start the season on Friday at Trona.
Fil De Paula Rosa scored five rushing touchdowns to lead the Eagles’ offense, while Sammy Flores added a rushing touchdown and Daniel Flores recorded one rushing and one receiving touchdowns.
Lancaster Baptist’s Wyatt Langley threw a touchdown pass and picked up two interceptions.
The Eagles play their first home game against Mojave next Friday.
ROCKLIN — The University of Antelope Valley men’s soccer team fought back from a two-goal deficit to tie William Jessup 2-2 on Friday.
The Pioneers (0-3-1) were down 2-0 at halftime, but scored two goals of their own in the second half and held off the Warriors (2-0-2).
Edwardo De Los Santos put UAV on the board at 48:23 with his second goal of the season.
Then, in the 67th minute, David Jerez hit in a header on a free kick by Josue Celio to knot the game at 2-all. It was his first goal of the season.
Alvaro Ascencio and Diego Nunez each recorded a goal and an assist for the Warriors.
The Pioneers play at Menlo College today.
Antelope Valley 3, Mojave 0
MOJAVE — The Antelope Valley girls volleyball team defeated Mojave 25-11, 25-19, 26-24 in a non-league match on Friday at Mojave High School.
The Antelopes finished the week 3-0 to improve to 5-7 overall.
“Tonight was a good chance to get everyone in the match,” AV coach Ed Campbell II said. “Fine tune some stuff before Highland, Tuesday.”
The Antelopes went 2-0 in Golden League matches this week and return to league play at home against Highland (also 2-0) on Tuesday.
The match was the season opener for the Mustangs (0-1), who begin Hi-Lo League play at home against Baker on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.