 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Boys Basketball | Heritage League: Santa Clarita Christian 60, Lancaster Baptist 35

Lancaster Baptist falls to SC Christian

Slow start to second half hurts Eagles’ chances

  • 0

LANCASTER — Lancaster Baptist boys basketball head coach Eric Lee said his team is still trying to put four quarters together.

“I told them that they have to be able to play four quarters consistently,” Lee said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.