Lancaster Baptist falls to SC Christian

LANCASTER — Lancaster Baptist boys basketball head coach Eric Lee said his team is still trying to put four quarters together.
“I told them that they have to be able to play four quarters consistently,” Lee said.
The Eagles did a great job of that. Well for the first two quarters, at least.
Lancaster Baptist lost energy and focus in the second half and Santa Clarita Christian rolled to an easy, 60-35, victory over the Eagles, Monday night at West Coast Baptist College.
Lancaster Baptist (4-18, 1-13 Heritage League) was outscored, 33-14, in the final 16 minutes.
“We had no rhythm in the second half, offensively,” Lee said. “We were very reliant on Fil (De Paula Rosa) and Troy (Santos) and they did a good job taking them away. We needed guys to step up. We settled for jump shots.”
De Paula Rosa and Santos combined for 25 of the Eagles’ 35 points. De Paula Rosa led his team with 17 points. Santos finished with eight points and Sammy Flores added seven points.
“We lost focus in the second half,” De Paula Rosa said. “We came out slow and it was just a rough half for us. We lost our momentum. We just started to settle, and we couldn’t get any offense going.
“As a team, we played decent. We started off very strong but, unfortunately, it didn’t work out in the end. We know we’re not making playoffs, so coach (Lee) told us to go out and play with joy and happiness.”
The Cardinals (13-7, 10-5) started off strong in the first quarter. They made three of their first five 3-pointers to take the early lead. The Eagles responded later in the quarter and kept the game close, trailing 11-7 after one.
Santa Clarita Christian opened the second quarter with a 7-1 run to grab an 18-8 lead, its largest lead at the time. Lancaster Baptist, however, chipped away, and De Paula Rosa hit a 3-pointer with less than six seconds remaining, trimming the lead to 27-21 at halftime. The Eagles trailed by just six at the intermission despite missing two uncontested layups and other chippies underneath the basket.
“That was one of our better played halves of the year,” Lee said. “We must maintain that energy for four quarters. The boys played hard, but we’re still learning how to win. It’s the little things we’re still working on towards our consistency.”
For whatever reason, the Cardinals came out on fire in the second half, and Lancaster Baptist left its offense in the locker room.
Santa Clarita Christian opened the third quarter with a 10-0 run and just like that the score went from 27-21 to 37-21 in a matter of three minutes.
The Eagles were held without a field goal for the first seven minutes of the quarter. Michael Averbeck stopped the swelling with a 3-pointer at 1:16, but Lancaster Baptist trailed, 40-25, at that point.
“I thought we played pretty well,” Santos said. “Our defense was there in the beginning. It was just our shots weren’t falling, and I thought our execution could have been better. After the first half, a lot of people lost their adrenaline. We started to pick it up, but it was too late.
“It’s tough to take another loss. I just thank God for the improvement for this team throughout the season.”
The Eagles were held to just six points in the third quarter. De Paula Rosa scored all eight of Lancaster Baptist’s points in the fourth quarter.
