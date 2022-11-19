 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
HS Football | CIF-SS 8-man Division 2 Semifinals | Hesperia Christian 65, Lancaster Baptist 21

Lancaster Baptist falls in semifinals

Hesperia Christian capitalizes on Eagles’ turnovers

  • 0

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Baptist football players dejectedly walked off the field for the final time Friday night, as Hesperia Christian celebrated.

Not much went right for Lancaster Baptist, as Hesperia Christian dominated from the opening possession and cruised to a 65-21 victory in a CIF-Southern Section Division 2 8-Man Semifinal playoff game at Lancaster Baptist High School.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.