Lancaster Baptist falls in semifinals

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Baptist football players dejectedly walked off the field for the final time Friday night, as Hesperia Christian celebrated.
Not much went right for Lancaster Baptist, as Hesperia Christian dominated from the opening possession and cruised to a 65-21 victory in a CIF-Southern Section Division 2 8-Man Semifinal playoff game at Lancaster Baptist High School.
The Eagles (10-2) were trying to advance to their fourth championship game in program history. Lancaster Baptist won the title in 2017.
Hesperia Christian (10-2) will host Avalon in the championship game next week. Avalon defeated Coast Union 48-0 in the other semifinal.
“It’s just one of those things, it just wasn’t our night,” Lancaster coach John Alvarez said. “We chose a bad time to play our worst game, for sure.”
Lancaster Baptist won at Hesperia Christian 41-38 in a nonleague game on Oct. 13.
Lancaster Baptist turned the ball over four times, losing four fumbles.
Hesperia Christian had six fumbles of its own and lost three, but its offense was able to overcome the turnovers.
“You can’t turn the ball over as many times as we did and expect a different outcome,” Alvarez said. “I lost count honestly. And they lost the ball a few times and only turned it over one time. It only bounced into our hands once. A little bit of a lopsided turnover ratio there for sure.
“When you are playing behind like that, it becomes very hard to function in the right mindset and just execute the way you want to.”
The Patriots finished with 436 yards in total offense, while the Eagles had 244 total yards.
Hesperia Christian dominated on the ground, rushing for 315 yards on a combined 36 yards, including two players rushing for over 100 yards.
Lancaster Baptist senior Filipe De Paula Rosa led the Eagles with 62 yards rushing on 13 carries with an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, but Hesperia Christian had forced a running clock by then.
“Just coming out with intensity,” Hesperia Christian coach Alex VanderWeide said. “I feel like we dominated physically and that was the key to the game.”
The Patriots are trying to win their first CIF championship since 1984.
Hesperia Christian overwhelmed Lancaster Baptist in the first half, scoring six touchdowns and forcing three turnovers.
The Patriots scored on the opening drive and never looked back.
Hesperia Christian junior Ayden Ortega scored on a 45-yard run on the fifth play from scrimmage.
Ortega led the Patriots with 120 yards rushing on eight carries in the first half, as Hesperia Christian had 279 yards in total offense in the first half, to just 138 yards for Lancaster Baptist.
The Eagles had two fumbles on their first two possessions.
Ortega had a 55-yard touchdown run nullified by a blind-side block penalty on the Patriots’ third possession, which ended in a fumble recovered by Lancaster Baptist sophomore Austin Yarborough, who also blocked an extra-point kick in the second quarter.
Hesperia Christian senior quarterback Jared Bragg threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to junior Caleb Audet on the Patriots’ fourth drive.
Bragg completed 8-of-14 passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.
Bragg also scored on a 7-yard run early in the second quarter.
Lancaster Baptist had its first score on its sixth possession of the game.
Filipe De Paula Rosa caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Wyatt Langley with 4:02 remaining in the second quarter, making the score 25-7.
Lancaster Baptist also lost senior lineman Derek Nakayama to a left arm injury in the first quarter. He did not return.
Langley completed 15-of-29 passes for 175 yards and two touchdown passes, of 13 and 3 yards, both to Filipe De Paula Rosa, who caught seven passes for 78 yards.
Langley was constantly under pressure from the Hesperia Christian pass rush and was sacked several times. He also threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown.
Lancaster Baptist advanced to the quarterfinals last year, losing to eventual champion Faith Baptist.
Lancaster Baptist won one CIF championship in 2017 and advanced to the title game in 2016 and 2019.
Hesperia Christian lost in the Division 2 championship game in 2018.
Lancaster Baptist beat Hesperia Christian 60-36 in the Division 2 Semifinals in 2016. The Eagles went on to lose to Joshua Spring 54-24 in the championship game.
