 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
High School Girls Basketball | Heritage League: Lancaster Baptist 32, Desert Christian 29

Lancaster Baptist edges Desert Christian

  • 0

LANCASTER ­— The Lancaster Baptist girls basketball players would probably tell you it wasn’t their best game of the season.

But even not at their best, the Eagles managed to grind out an impressive second half.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.