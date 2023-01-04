Lancaster Baptist edges Desert Christian

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Baptist girls basketball players would probably tell you it wasn’t their best game of the season.
But even not at their best, the Eagles managed to grind out an impressive second half.
Lancaster Baptist outscored Desert Christian by seven points in the second half, holding the Knights to just two field goals the final two quarters, en route to a hard-fought, 32-29 victory, Tuesday evening, at Desert Christian Middle School.
With the victory, the Eagles improved their record to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in Heritage League play. Desert Christian fell to 5-8 overall and 2-5 in league.
“With the atmosphere and the crowd noise, it made it so that we wanted it even more,” Lancaster Baptist’s Eden Conner said. “I thought we played with more aggression in the second half. That’s what we talked about at halftime, our defense. This is a pretty big win, especially how the game went.”
The Knights held a slim 24-22 lead entering the fourth quarter. Conner’s sister, Shiloh, hit a 15-footer with 5:10 remaining, giving Lancaster Baptist its first lead of the game, 26-25. Gwynne Whitman hit a bucket exactly a minute later to extend the lead to 28-25.
The Eagles held a 29-25 lead before Ava Armstrong netted her second 3-pointer of the game to trim the lead to 29-28 with 2:20 left. Armstrong led Desert Christian with 12 points, and scored the only two field goals by the Knights in the second half, both coming off 3-pointers. The rest of Desert Christian’s points came off free throws.
Neither team took control of the game with the Eagles leading by one. Both teams’ next five combined possessions resulted in a turnover. Eden Conner, who led the game with 14 points, finally broke the turnover frenzy, with a basket with 41.8 seconds remaining. That gave the Eagles a 31-28 lead.
“At the beginning of the game, we were nervous,” said Whitman, who finished with 10 points, all coming in the second half. “We weren’t very prepared after the (Christmas) break. I think they thought they had the game entering the second half. But we came in (the second half) with a new passion. Our main goal was not to let them get inside.
“Everything still needs work, which comes with time, but we’re not finished yet. I think tonight we wanted it more.”
Lancaster Baptist led 31-28 before Corynn Smith was fouled with 27.4 seconds left. Smith made 1-of-2 free throws to cut the Eagles’ lead to 31-29.
With 20 seconds remaining, Lancaster Baptist turned the ball over and Desert Christian had a chance to take the lead. Armstrong missed a 3-pointer and Whitman grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 4.4 seconds left.
“Everybody started ball watching (in the second half),” Armstrong said. “Offensively, we had too many missed layups. It’s disappointing because everybody gave their best effort. We got complacent out there.
“We played really good defense until we got up, then we kind of let down. If we played the second half like we did the first and brought the same energy, we would have won. I think we took our lead for granted, just like we did against Vasquez.”
Whitman made the first free throw, which extended the lead to 32-29. She then missed the second free throw, but the Eagles secured the offensive rebound and ran out the clock to ice the victory.
The Knights controlled the entire first half. Their largest lead came in the second quarter when they jumped out to a 14-6 lead. Lancaster Baptist scored the final four points of the second quarter to trail, 16-12, at halftime.
Desert Christian was held without a field goal for the first six minutes of the third quarter. However, 5-of-8 shooting from the free throw line helped it maintain a 21-16 lead. Armstrong broke the field goal drought with a 3-pointer at 1:55 to extend the lead to 24-16.
“We got kind of frazzled there in the second half because they were bigger. We weren’t working as a team,” said Desert Christian’s Auriana Dragoo, who finished with nine points. “We weren’t shooting well. I think we should have beaten them by a lot. Today just wasn’t our day. We got in our own heads.”
The Eagles closed with a 6-0 run to end the third quarter and trailed 24-22 entering the fourth.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lancaster Baptist 50, Desert Christian 41
It was an enigmatic game that was filled with runs but, in the end, the Eagles closed the game with a 12-0 run to secure the victory.
Lancaster Baptist (3-10, 1-6) ended its 7\seven-game losing skid as it was led by Filipe De Paula Rosa’s 25 points.
Trailing 41-38, De Paula Rosa netted back-to-back 3-pointers, to give the Eagles a 44-41 lead, which they wouldn’t relinquish.
“It was a back-and-forth game, but we kind of expected that coming off the break,” Lancaster Baptist head coach Eric Lee said. “We showed a little rust, but I’m proud of the guys. We still have a lot of work to do. It’s been a long 17 days between games, and we needed this one. Hopefully this will give us momentum moving forward.”
The Knights (1-12, 0-8) led 9-6 in the first quarter before the Eagles used a 17-0 run between the first and second to take a 23-9 lead. Lancaster Baptist led 26-12 at halftime.
Desert Christian responded with an 18-0 run to open the second half and take a 30-26 lead.
Troy Santos finished with 12 points for Lancaster Baptist. Luke Dumas led the Knights with 16 points. Teammate Josiah Barragan added 13 points.
