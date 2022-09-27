APTOPIX Cowboys Giants Football

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) makes a one-handed catch in the end zone for a touchdown against New York Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (22) during the fourth quarter, Monday, in East Rutherford, N.J. Dallas won 23-16.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — CeeDee Lamb was angry with himself in the second quarter after dropping a wide-open pass and costing the Dallas Cowboys a possible touchdown. It was just embarrassing.

The star Cowboys receiver more than made up for it with the game on the line, making a one-handed TD catch with 8:30 to play to cap a go-ahead drive that gave the Cowboys a 23-16 win over the surprising New York Giants on Monday night.

