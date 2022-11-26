Lakers Spurs Basketball

Associated Press

The Lakers’ LeBron James (6) shoots against the Spurs’ Keldon Johnson (3) and Jakob Poeltl during the second half, Friday, in San Antonio.

 Darren Abate

SAN ANTONIO — LeBron James’ return from a five-game absence helped push the Los Angeles Lakers to their first road victory of the season.

James scored 21 points, Anthony Davis had 25 points and 15 rebounds and the Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 on Friday night.

