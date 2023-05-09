Warriors Lakers Basketball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots as Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins defends during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA Western Conference semifinal game, Monday, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 104-101 to take a 3-1 series lead.

LOS ANGELES — Lonnie Walker began the season as a starter for the Los Angeles Lakers, though got injured and slipped all the way out of their rotation after they transformed their roster at the trade deadline.

Walker didn’t sulk or complain. He cheered from the bench. Worked even harder in practice. Waited for his chance to shine.

