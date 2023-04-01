Lakers Timberwolves Basketball

Associated Press

Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates after making a basket while being fouled in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday, in Minneapolis.

 Abbie Parr

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Davis scored 17 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and had 17 rebounds to lift the Los Angeles Lakers past Minnesota 123-111 and leapfrog the Timberwolves on Friday night in the crowded Western Conference playoff race.

“You’ve got to have that one pivotal force that’s leading the charge, and in our case with this particular team here in the moment it’s AD,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “When he comes out and he’s aggressive and we’re feeding him and he’s not settling and he’s putting pressure on the paint, putting pressure on the rim, we find ourselves having a lot of success.”

