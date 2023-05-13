Warriors Lakers Basketball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after scoring during the second half in Game 6 of an NBA Western Conference semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors, Friday, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 122-101 to win the series 4-2.

LOS ANGELES — Six months and a day after the Los Angeles Lakers fell to 2-10 to start the regular season, they emphatically eliminated the defending NBA champions to reach the Western Conference finals.

Although the Lakers' transformation has become increasingly incredible over the past several weeks, the primary forces behind it are LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The superstars won a ring together only three years ago, and they shared a joyous hug Friday night after they led their team to its biggest home victory in over a decade.

