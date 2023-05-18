Lakers Nuggets Basketball

Associated Press

Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after a call during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Tuesday, in Denver. 

 

 Jack Dempsey

DENVER — The Los Angeles Lakers are taking solace in their big second-half comeback that fell just short in the Western Conference finals opener at Denver.

They aren’t alone — the Denver Nuggets also feel L.A.’s furious rally held takeaways for them heading into Game 2 on Thursday night at Ball Arena.

