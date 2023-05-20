Lakers Nuggets Basketball

Associated Press

Lakers forward LeBron James (6) looks down during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Thursday, in Denver.

 

 Jack Dempsey

LOS ANGELES — Although the Los Angeles Lakers’ late-season transformation is one of this NBA season’s best stories, LeBron James and his teammates finally appear to be running out of steam in the Western Conference finals.

They’ve also finally run into an opponent capable of making sure this story doesn’t have a completely happy ending.

