Nuggets Lakers Basketball

Associated Press

Lakers forward LeBron James looks down in the closing minutes of a loss to the Nuggets in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals on Monday in Los Angeles.

 

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers hope LeBron James will decide to continue his career after he recovers from the difficult end to their season.

James didn’t meet with the media on the day after the top scorer in NBA history said he needed time to think about his basketball future following the Lakers’ elimination from the Western Conference finals.

