Lakers Warriors Basketball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis holds his head on the bench during the second half of Game 5 of the team’s NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in San Francisco. 

 Godofredo A. Vásquez

SAN FRANCISCO — Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he expects Anthony Davis to play Friday night in Los Angeles, adding that the eight-time All-Star big man is “not showing any signs of anything” and is not in the NBA’s concussion protocol after being hit in the head late in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

“We checked in with him, and he’s feeling great,” Ham said. “Our medical staff gave us a great update. He’s not in the (concussion) protocol.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.