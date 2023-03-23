LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis had 27 points and nine rebounds Wednesday night in the Lakers' 122-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns, who were furious with the game's large free-throw disparity favoring Los Angeles.

Suns coach Monty Williams gave just one answer before leaving his postgame news conference, both ripping the game officials and describing what he sees as a pattern of unfair officiating against his team in recent games. The Lakers shot 46 free throws to the Suns' 20, outscoring Phoenix by 21 points at the line.

