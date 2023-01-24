Magic Wizards Basketball

Associated Press

Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) smiles after scoring against the Orlando Magic, Saturday, in Washington. Hachimura was dealt to the Lakers for Kendrick Nunn and draft picks on Monday.

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired former lottery pick Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards on Monday in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and a package of second-round draft picks.

Hachimura and the Wizards did not agree on a rookie extension before the season started, which prompted speculation that the Japanese power forward wouldn’t be in their long-term plans.

