PORTLAND, Ore. — Dénis Bouanga scored his first Major League Soccer goal in stoppage time and LAFC clinched the Supporters Shield with a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

LAFC (21-8-4) had already earned the top seed in the playoffs and a first-round bye with the best record in the league. It is LAFC’s second Supporters Shield in four years.

