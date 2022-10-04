PORTLAND, Ore. — Dénis Bouanga scored his first Major League Soccer goal in stoppage time and LAFC clinched the Supporters Shield with a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday.
LAFC (21-8-4) had already earned the top seed in the playoffs and a first-round bye with the best record in the league. It is LAFC’s second Supporters Shield in four years.
“We envisioned making the playoffs this year, but certainly this was beyond our expectations,” LAFC coach Steven Cherundolo said.
Galaxy clinch playoff berth
CARSON — The LA Galaxy clinched a berth in Major League Soccer’s playoffs for the first time since 2019, coming from behind in a 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake on Saturday night as Douglas Costa converted a penalty kick in the 68th minute.
The playoff berth is the 20th in 27 seasons for the Galaxy, a five-time MLS champion.
Eight of the 14 playoff spots have been determined, with the Galaxy joining Austin, Dallas and LAFC from the Western Conference, and defending champion New York City joined by Montreal, New York Red Bulls and Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference.
LA was awarded a penalty kick by referee Kevin Stott when Riqui Puig was pulled down by Scott Caldwell but Puig’s kick was stopped in the 17th minute by goalkeeper Zac MacMath, who dived left.
Sergio Córdova put RSL (11-11-11) ahead with his ninth goal of the season in the 25th minute, falling as he headed Aaron Herrera’s cross past Jonathan Bond from 6 yards.
Stott did not at first award a penalty kick when Marcelo Silva knocked over Javier Hernández but changed the call after a video review. Costa tied the score for the Galaxy (13-12-8), sending his kick to the goalkeeper’s upper left corner as MacMath dived right.
The Galaxy outshot RSL 16-11, with eight shots on goal to five for RSL.
Bond saved four of five shots and MacMath had seven saves.
Both teams close the regular season Oct. 9. The Galaxy visit the Houston Dynamo and RSL hosts the Portland Timbers.
