Denis Bouanga, playing for Saint-Étienne, Sept. 17, 2020, in Marseille, France, has signed with Los Angeles FC as the Major League Soccer-leading club’s third designated player. Bouanga is leaving Saint-Étienne of France’s second division to join LAFC, the club announced, Friday, without disclosing contract terms.

LOS ANGELES — Forward Denis Bouanga signed with Los Angeles FC on Friday as the Major League Soccer-leading club’s third designated player.

Bouanga is leaving Saint-Étienne of France’s second division to join LAFC, the club announced without disclosing contract terms. He will join the club after the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate.

