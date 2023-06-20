KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Carlos Vela scored in the final minute of regulation to rally Los Angeles FC to a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night, snapping the club’s six-match winless streak in all competitions.
Alan Pulido scored on a first-half penalty kick and Sporting KC (5-9-5) took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Pulido’s PK score gave Sporting KC the lead in the 17th minute. Pulido has four goals in his last three matches after scoring just once in his previous 19 appearances.
LAFC (8-3-5) pulled even early in the second half when rookie defender Denil Maldonado took a pass from Mateusz Bogusz in the 48th minute and scored his first career goal.
Vela scored for a fifth time this season, using a pass from Aaron Long in the 90th minute to help the defending champions earn a much-needed victory. The three points pull LAFC into a tie with expansion team St. Louis City for the top spot in the Western Conference, one point in front of the idle Seattle Sounders.
Paige Nielsen and M.A. Vignola scored to rally Angel City to a 2-1 win against the San Diego Wave in the National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday.
The win marked Angel City’s first match since former head coach Freya Coombe was fired on Thursday after a rocky start that put the team in 11th place at the midway point of the season. Assistant coach Becki Tweed took over and will serve as the interim head coach until a permanent replacement is selected.
Kristen McNabb opened the scoring for the Wave in the 57th minute, running onto a pass from Alex Morgan at the top of the box and blasting a shot through the legs of defender Ali Riley and into the right corner.
It was San Diego’s fifth goal from outside the box, most in the NWSL.
Nielsen tied it in the 70th, bringing down a corner kick at the far post and squeezing her shot into the near-post corner.
In the 89th minute, Angel City (3-6-3) found its game-winning goal. Scarlett Camberos pounced on a poor touch from the Wave and passed to Vignola, who finished from close range. All three goals were scored by defenders.
Angel City became the first team this season to win a match when trailing in the 65th minute.
San Diego, who entered the weekend at the top of the league standings, moved to 6-4-2.
