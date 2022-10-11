 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Major League Baseball | NL Division Series | Padres at Dodgers, 6:38 p.m. (FS1)

LA’s title quest begins

Dominant Dodgers, hot Padres bring rivalry to NLDS

  • 0
Padres Dodgers NLDS Practice Baseball

Associated Press 

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Blake Treinen (left) and the San Diego Padres’ Sean Manaea bump gloves during practice for the National League Division Series, Monday, in Los Angeles. The five-game series begins today at Dodger Stadium.

LOS ANGELES — The San Diego Padres knocked off the 101-win New York Mets in the National League wild-card series.

Awaiting them in the NL Division Series is an even bigger challenge: the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.