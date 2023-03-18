WBC Baseball Puerto Rico Mexico

Associated Press

Mexico’s Luis Urías (3) singles to right field during the seventh inning against Puerto Rico, Friday, during a World Baseball Classic game in Miami. Mexico defeated Puerto Rico 5-4. 

 Marta Lavandier

MIAMI — Luis Urías hit the go-ahead single in a three-run seventh inning that fueled Mexico’s 5-4 comeback victory over Puerto Rico to advance to its first-ever World Baseball Classic semifinals.

Mexico will face Shohei Ohtani and Japan in the semifinals Monday. Puerto Rico failed to make it past the second round for the first time.

