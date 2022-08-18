Dodgers Brewers Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE — Tony Gonsolin pitched seven scoreless innings for his 15th victory, Austin Barnes and Max Muncy homered, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Gonsolsin (15-1) matched the Astros’ Justin Verlander for the major league lead in wins. Los Angeles is 21-5 since the All-Star break and has the majors’ best record at 81-35.

