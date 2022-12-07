Kings Senators Hockey

The Canadian Press via AP

Los Angeles Kings right wing Viktor Arvidsson celebrates scoring his second goal of the game against the Ottawa Senators with teammates Kevin Fiala (22) and Matt Roy during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday in Ottawa, Ontario.

 Justin Tang

OTTAWA, Ontario — Brady Tkachuk is as competitive as they come, and he could hardly stomach the lackluster effort his Ottawa Senators put together Tuesday night in a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

"There's no explanation, there's no excuses," said the visibly frustrated Senators captain. "It's unacceptable and it's on us. We just weren't ready.

