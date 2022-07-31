Dodgers Rockies Baseball

Associated Press

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland works against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday in Denver. Freeland struck out six in six innings of a 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

 David Zalubowski

DENVER — Kyle Freeland outpitched Clayton Kershaw, and Brendan Rodgers had three hits as the Colorado Rockies snapped a six-game skid against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 5-3 victory Saturday night.

Freeland (6-7) followed up his seven shutout innings at Milwaukee on Monday with another solid start, allowing three runs and six hits in six innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

