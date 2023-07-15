France Cycling Tour de France

Associated Press

Poland’s Michal Kwiatkowski crosses the finish line to win the 13th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 86 miles on Friday with start in Chatillon-sur-Chalaronne and finish on Grand Colombier pass, France.

 Thibault Camus

LE GRAND COLOMBIER, France — Little by little, Tadej Pogacar is making up for the time lost.

The two-time Tour de France champion from Slovenia further cut into Jonas Vingegaard’s lead with a sudden acceleration near the finish of a long and brutal ascent concluding Friday’s Stage 13.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.