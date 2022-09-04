US Open Tennis

Associated Press

Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after defeating Yuan Yue, of China, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Saturday in New York.

 Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

NEW YORK — Much like for so many other folks, Serena Williams’ last match at the U.S. Open was must-see TV for players still in the tournament, so Jessica Pegula and Petra Kvitova tuned in from their hotel rooms the night before their victories led off Saturday’s schedule and set up a fourth-round showdown.

“Of course I watched Serena. I’m like everyone else,” said Pegula, a 28-year-old American who is seeded No. 8 at Flushing Meadows and beat qualifier Yuan Yue 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-0. “You feel kind of sad that’s how it ends. But, I don’t know, like I got a little, like, sentimental, too, watching her, how emotional she was getting.”

