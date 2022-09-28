NASCAR Kurt Busch Concussion Auto Racing

Associated Press

NASCAR driver Kurt Busch helps paint the pit wall pink, Tuesday, during the 10th annual recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C.

CONCORD, N.C. — Kurt Busch said Tuesday he remains "hopeful" he will recover from a concussion in time to race again before the end of the NASCAR season.

The 2004 Cup champion has been sidelined since he crashed July 23 during qualifying at Pocono Raceway. He's so far missed 10 races — both Ty Gibbs and Bubba Wallace have driven the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI since Busch was injured — and withdrew his eligibility to participate in the playoffs.

