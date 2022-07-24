Hall of Fame Awards Baseball

Associated Press

In this photo provided by Milo Stewart Jr. and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, from left to right, Perry Smith, granddaughter of the late Jack Graney, who received the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasting, writer Tim Kurkjian, who was honored with the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Career Excellence Award, Hall of Fame Chairman Jane Forbes Clark, BBWAA president Larry Stone, and Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch pose on stage at the Opera Theater in Cooperstown, N.Y., Saturday.

 Milo Stewart Jr.

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Writer Tim Kurkjian and the late Jack Graney, the first former major league player to transfer to the broadcast booth, were honored Saturday by the Baseball Hall of Fame for their contributions to the game.

Kurkjian was presented with the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Career Excellence Award. He began his career in 1979 at the Washington Star and two years later was the Texas Rangers beat writer for The Dallas Morning News. Four years later, he returned to his native Maryland and joined The Baltimore Sun, covering the Orioles for four years. He then spent seven years as a senior baseball writer at Sports Illustrated.

