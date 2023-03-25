Match Play Golf

Associated Press

Matt Kuchar hits from the fairway on the sixth hole during the third round of the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament on Friday in Austin, Texas.

 

 Eric Gay

AUSTIN, Texas — Matt Kuchar has a place in the record book with Tiger Woods. Equally pleasing Friday was getting a spot in the weekend at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Kuchar had an easy time at Austin Country Club with a 7-and-6 victory over Si Woo Kim to win his 36th match in tournament history, matching the mark held by Woods.

